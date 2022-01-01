The 28 Best One-Hit Wonders

For those of you bleary-eyed late wakers on this first day of the New Year or for those of you who were up at dawn, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, here is a list of some of the most catchy, delightful songs of all time for you to start your day with (whether that means the sun is high in the sky or already cresting).

But wait, there’s a twist!

Since today is 1/1 (January 1), we wanted to share our favorite 1-hit wonders. (Get it?)

So, sit back and relax. Get yourself a nice bowl of Ramen or a plate of nachos and put your speakers on your perfectly desired volume. Because it’s about to get catchy up in here on this first day of the new year!

Lisa Loeb, “Stay”

Dexys Midnight Runners, “Come On Eileen”

Chumbawamba, “Tubthumping”

Ram Jam, “Black Betty”

Survivor, “Eye Of The Tiger”

Norman Greenbaum, “Spirit In The Sky”

Modern English, “I Melt With You”

The Knack, “My Sharona”

The Champs, “Tequila”

Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers, “Monster Mash”

Surfaris, “Wipe Out”

Blue Swede, “Hooked On A Feeling”

Wild Cherry, “Play That Funky Music”

Starland Vocal Band, “Afternoon Delight”

The Weather Girls, “It’s Raining Men”

a-ha, “Take On Me”

Katrina & The Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”

Crash Test Dummies, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”

Right Said Fred, “I’m Too Sexy”

OMC, “How Bizarre”

US3, “Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)”

All-4-One, “I Swear”

Deep Blue Something, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”

The Rembrandts, “I’ll Be There For You”

The Verve, “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

Wheatus, “Teenage Dirtbag”

Lisa Loeb photo by Estelle Massry/CouCou Photography