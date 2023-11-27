Dolly Parton’s Sister Fires Off NSFW Tweet After Backlash Over NFL Halftime Show

Dolly Parton performed over Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game, and fans had mixed reactions to seeing the 77-year-old icon in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform. Dolly Parton is no stranger to avant-garde looks, but some people expressed negativity towards the display. In contrast, there was also a lot of positivity sent Parton’s way after her bold performance, which only proved that she’s still got it after all these years.

For everyone hating on Dolly after the performance, her younger sister Stella Parton had some choice words that she didn’t hesitate to share on social media. On November 26, Stella took to X to send a message that you don’t mess with the Parton sisters.

“I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”

Stella, who is also a talented musician in her own right, stuck up for her older sister in a move that should definitely inspire sisters everywhere. There was an outpouring of support for her message from fans in the comments.

“I absolutely love the truly human being that is Dolly Parton,” one fan responded. “She has more humanity in her little finger than all of her naysayers put together. She found a way to use her huge talent to make money and help others – big style. Well done that great lady.”

Another commented, “Your sister KILLED it in that Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit! She had fun and looked damned good! Good on her for doing what she wants to!” to which another fan noted, “To be fair, Dolly Parton would look magnificent whatever she wore. She could wear a collection of dishrags and still kill it.”

Parton is coming off her latest release, Rockstar, which has become her highest-charting album to date. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and if that’s not a reason for Parton to kick up her heels and wear some sequins like the good old days, then what is?