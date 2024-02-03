Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Names His Top 3 Rappers Still Alive

While Andy Reid holds coaching credits that date all the way back to the 1980s, the head coach truly shined when he landed the head coaching position with the Kansas City Chiefs. Although he once coached the Philadelphia Eagles, he eventually moved to Kansas City in 2013. Since then, his accolades include four Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins. Becoming a celebrity himself, the coach not only starred in numerous commercials but he once shared his top three rappers who are still alive today.

Having spent decades in the NFL, Reid is no stranger to dealing with the press and juggling some rather interesting questions. Back before the Chiefs beat the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, I Am Athlete’s Brandon Marshall wanted to know about the coach’s musical habits. Asking him to list his top three rappers still alive, Reid initially wondered if the famed rap group The Fat Boys counted as “one rapper.” When told no, he took a moment to gather his thoughts.

Not needing a great deal of time, Reid stated, “JAY-Z. Shoot, I don’t know, Master P. Yeah, I’m giving you all the old ones. I’ll take Lil Wayne. Wasn’t he just at our place? You gotta give me an easier question than that.”

Andy Reid Loves “Nuggies”

Hearing the coach list his favorite rappers, fans praised Reid in the comment section, writing, “But it’s a good list. How many people would actually say Master P? He had as much to do with rap and the culture as anyone.” Another person added, “Man said Master P, that’s a real one.”

Besides Reid naming rappers and coaching the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, the coach is also a rising commercial actor. Having starred in several commercials over the years, Reid has become somewhat of a celebrity. One of his most notable commercials featured quarterback Patrick Mahomes trying to explain the advantages of State Farm insurance. Using food as an example, the coach couldn’t resist the “Nuggies.”

Discussing his recent success in Hollywood, Reid admitted, “I don’t want to stand up here and sound like a movie star because I’m not very good at that. But I appreciate people enjoying nuggies.”

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)