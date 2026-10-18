The 80s Novelty Song That Celebrated a Defunct (But Still Popular) Comedy Trio

Looking for some fantastically crazy novelty songs? The 80s is the decade for you. Many of these songs came from humble origins and broke through to become major hits. They allowed unknown artists to compete with some of the biggest names in the industry.

“The Curly Shuffle” arrived in 1983 and blew up to hit the Top 20 in America a year later. The song put the Jump ‘n The Saddle Band in the spotlight for a little while. And then they faded back into anonymity.

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Stooges Ubiquity

We live in an era where television programming is practically limitless. You can thank streamers and the need for content 24 hours a day on endless cable channels for that. But folks who lived through the 80s will tell you their stories about televisions with about 12 channels to choose from.

That selection usually included a couple of local cable channels. And those channels didn’t have a ton of options. But you could generally count on them to devote at least part of their weekend mornings, weekday afternoons, and late-night hours to The Three Stooges.

For that reason, the comedy team enjoyed a surge of popularity around that time among younger viewers. In 1983, a Chicago bar band known as Jump ‘n The Saddle took advantage of this phenomenon to shoot their shot with “The Curly Shuffle”. Specifically, they were paying homage to Curly Howard. He was the Stooge who usually suffered the most abuse in those anarchic comedy shorts.

“Shuffle” Success

Peter Quinn, the lead singer for Jump ‘n The Saddle, wrote the song for the band. They recorded it for a small fee at a local studio in Chicago. After first pitching it locally, the band watched as the song took off thanks to Morning Zoo-type shows all around the country playing it with regularity.

Atlantic Records then signed on to distribute. That led to the song’s video, which utilized the old clips of Moe, Larry, and Curly. In no time at all, “The Curly Shuffle” hit the Top 20, a remarkable result for a novelty song about a comedy team that was (at least in terms of the most well-known members) all deceased by that time.

You didn’t have to be Nostradamus to figure out that Jump ‘n The Saddle would have a hard time following up that success. When they couldn’t find another song in the same vein, they were dumped by Atlantic and went back to playing their trade on a local level.

Behind the Lyrics to “The Curly Shuffle”

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In the verses to “The Curly Shuffle”, Peter Quinn of Jump ‘n The Saddle lays out his case why he and his buddies are so Stooges-obsessed. “Well, men and my friends, we all love to see,” Quinn sings. “Those comedy classics on late night TV.” He mentions the Stooges by name, including Curly’s later replacements Shemp and Joe.

The refrains are reserved for Curly’s catchphrases, which Quinn renders via a pretty good impression. That includes the most well-known (“nyuk-nyuk-nyuk-nyuk” and “oh, wise guy”) and some Stooges deep cuts (“Look at the grouse”) as well. A bit of the Stooges’ theme music completes the homage.

“The Curly Shuffle” couldn’t have been better timed. These days, it’s a little bit harder to wade through the cultural bog and find The Three Stooges. If you listen to this unlikely hit, you might find yourself craving your Stooges’ fix all over again.

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