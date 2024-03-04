The Barbie Movie Live Orchestra Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates, and More

The Barbie movie touched hearts across the world, and now fans can enjoy an orchestral interpretation of the film on a live tour. The Barbie Movie Orchestra Tour will feature orchestrator Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-women orchestra made up of the New York-based Broadway Sinfonietta and the Los Angeles-based Hollywood Sinfonietta. The 37-concert tour will span the United States and Canada throughout the summer of 2024. There do not appear to be any opening acts for the tour.
Barbie The Movie: In Concert will start on July 2 in Tampa, Florida at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour will come to an end on August 18 in Wantagh, New York at Jones Beach Theater.
Fans can get their hands on tickets through a season subscription from The Sinfonietta’s website. Ticketmaster is also hosting a presale event that will launch on March 5 at 10:00 am EST. The event will include Citi presale, aisle seat presale, and VIP presale opportunities. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.
If you don’t want to deal with a subscription, you can buy individual tickets through Stubhub. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform that we recommend for its FanProtect Program, which guarantees that your purchases are protected and scam-free.
This tour is going to be a truly memorable experience for fans of the film and orchestra alike. Get your tickets before they sell out!
The Barbie Movie Orchestra 2024 Tour Dates
July 2 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 6 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater
July 17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
July 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
July 28 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 6 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 7 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 8 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
August 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 15 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
August 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
