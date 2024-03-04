The Barbie Movie Live Orchestra Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates, and More

The Barbie movie touched hearts across the world, and now fans can enjoy an orchestral interpretation of the film on a live tour. The Barbie Movie Orchestra Tour will feature orchestrator Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-women orchestra made up of the New York-based Broadway Sinfonietta and the Los Angeles-based Hollywood Sinfonietta. The 37-concert tour will span the United States and Canada throughout the summer of 2024. There do not appear to be any opening acts for the tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Barbie The Movie: In Concert will start on July 2 in Tampa, Florida at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour will come to an end on August 18 in Wantagh, New York at Jones Beach Theater.

Fans can get their hands on tickets through a season subscription from The Sinfonietta’s website. Ticketmaster is also hosting a presale event that will launch on March 5 at 10:00 am EST. The event will include Citi presale, aisle seat presale, and VIP presale opportunities. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.

If you don’t want to deal with a subscription, you can buy individual tickets through Stubhub. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform that we recommend for its FanProtect Program, which guarantees that your purchases are protected and scam-free.

This tour is going to be a truly memorable experience for fans of the film and orchestra alike. Get your tickets before they sell out!

July 2 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 6 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

July 17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

July 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

July 28 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 6 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 7 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 8 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 10 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

August 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.