The Chicks Got the Name for This 1999 Song From Something Sandy Said in ‘Grease’

If you’ve ever heard “Sin Wagon” by The Chicks, you know the song is about a girl who decides to embrace her independence and have a little fun after an unhealthy relationship ends. In the chorus, the narrator sings that she’s ready to take her turn on the “Sin Wagon” and even references Samson and Delilah in the second verse.

On a mission to make something happen

Feel like Delilah lookin’ for Samson

Do a little mattress dancin’

That’s right, I said mattress dancin’.

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If we’re connecting this song with 70s pop culture, there might be a certain blonde bombshell that reminds you of this newly rebellious character. That’s because the sentiment of “Sin Wagon” was inspired by something Sandy Olsson says in Grease.

Like several other songs on The Chicks’ Fly album, “Sin Wagon” follows a woman looking for a sense of freedom. However, this song is a little more “Goodbye Earl” than it is “Cowboy Take Me Away”. It’s about making your own decisions and not necessarily adhering to a certain female stereotype. If we’re looking at Sandy’s journey as a character in Grease, this totally lines up.

The ‘Grease’ Connection To “Sin Wagon”

Grease, a musical romantic comedy from 1978, follows the romance between bad-boy Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and new girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John), who moves to Zuko’s school from her home in Australia after spending the summer with him. Long story short, Danny turns out to be a lot different around his greaser friends than he was with Sandy over the summer. Near the end of the movie, Sandy adopts the bad girl look, while Zuko trades in his sleek black outfit for a sports jacket. They both change themselves to fit into each other’s worlds.

Natalie Maines of The Chicks came up with the title “Sin Wagon”. In Grease, there’s a scene where Danny takes Sandy to the drive-in, and she leaves him there after calling his car a “sin wagon.”

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Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition

Need a little bit more of my twelve ounce nutrition

One more helpin’ of what I’ve been havin’

I’m takin’ my turn on the sin wagon.

Maines is a massive Grease fan and even paid tribute to actress Olivia Newton-John following her death at a concert with The Chicks in Washington. John passed away from breast cancer on August 8, 2022.

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” Maines said, per Billboard. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from, like, 4 to 12 (years old), and then I only wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

The trio sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You”.

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