The Fan Theory Behind Taylor Swift’s New Track “The Albatross” That Is Taking the Internet by Storm

Last Friday, during her performance in Sydney, Taylor Swift made an announcement about her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. Swift sat in front of a massive screen displaying the cover art for her album. She then announced that the song “The Albatross” will be the 18th track on the highly-anticipated album. The cover art for the track displayed the words “Am I allowed to cry?”

Swifties are known for being serious amateur investigators, and many are already speculating on the meaning behind the mysterious track.

What is the Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s “The Albatross”?

Many speculate that the entire new album is about Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. However, even if that isn’t the case, many believe “The Albatross” is likely about the English actor.

Some fans have gone as far as to deep-dive into the definition of “albatross”. Most would think of the seabird, but there are other definitions and interpretations as well.

“‘The word albatross is sometimes used metaphorically to mean a psychological burden that feels like a curse,’” said one Twitter user. “JOE ALWYN BE SCARED.”

“Albatross” can also refer to someone who causes serious problems that are inescapable. It can also refer to someone who prevents another from doing what they want to do.

The albatross bird also has some lore that fans are analyzing, namely the fact that they can fly for several years without touching any ground.

“The albatross is the name of a bird that can fly for 6 or more years without touching land,” said another fan on X. “The same amount of time she was with that man. Joe alwyn you’re over!”

Swift has not released so much as a teaser for the upcoming track, so fans will have to wait a bit to really dig into the meaning behind the song. The Tortured Poets Department is slated for release on April 19.

Photo by Kevin Winter

