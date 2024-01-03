KISS’ Gene Simmons Delivers Special Fan Experience at Electric Lady Studios: “This Is Only the Beginning”

With KISS’ virtual show featuring digitally created avatars of the band members not scheduled to premiere until 2027, bassist Gene Simmons has revealed that he’s planning some other cool events that likely will excite fans.

Simmons recently posted a video on YouTube recapping the fan gatherings he hosted at Electric Lady Studios in New York in the days following the band’s final concert, and in the clip, he revealed that similar experiences were being planned for “a local recording studio where you live.”

Details About the Electric Lady Studios Events

The daylong events, which cost $5,995, were held at Electric Lady on December 4, 5, and 6, and fans who attended had the opportunity to record a song with Simmons.

Attendees, who were allowed to bring one guest, also received special items from Simmons’ personal KISS collection, and got to take photos and videos with the veteran rocker. In addition, Simmons signed to personal items for each attendee, and shared stories with the fans. You can check out more information about the events at GeneSimmonsElectricLadyStudios.com.

The Video Recap

In the video recap, Simmons explains in a voice-over that Electric Lady Studios, which was built by Jimi Hendrix, was the first studio where he and Paul Stanley recorded together, doing background vocals for other artists. He also notes that KISS recorded its very first demo at the facility.

“I wanted to share the experience of being in the iconic studio where Led Zeppelin, The [Rolling] Stones and, yes, even Taylor Swift … has recorded,” Simmons continued. “I wanted the fans to be able to stand there and actually record in the very same rooms that these superstars were in. What an amazing experience. I hope to do it again.”

The video also featured footage of the attendees recording vocals for a version of the classic KISS tune “Rock and Roll All Nite,” as Simmons encourages and directs the various singers.

As the video ends, Simmons comments, “This is only the beginning. Now that we had this amazing event at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, we’re gonna be coming your way.”

According to a note posted on YouTube, fans who want information about upcoming events can send an email to [email protected].

KISS Wishes Fans a Happy New Year

Meanwhile, KISS posted a New Year’s message to fans Monday, January 1, on the band’s official site and socials. The message reads, “Happy New Year to all of our friends & family around the world! We wish everyone a prosperous and safe 2024! Thank you for making 2023 another amazing year in KISSTORY!”

The note is accompanied by a cartoonish caricature of the band members being showered by confetti under a banner that reads, “Happy New Year 2024.”