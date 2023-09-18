The Grease Sequel We Never Had: AI Imagines ‘Grease 3’ Duet for Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Who doesn’t love the movie, Grease? Starring a slick-backed-haired John Travolta with a blonde Olivia Newton-John. The musical about cars, leather jackets, and high school has become a fan favorite. But while there was a sequel, there has never been a Grease 3.

What if there was a third installment? And one that was, well, good. That had the same energy and magnetism as the original? And if that movie existed, what would the theme song resemble, from lyrics to subject matter? Well, that’s why we reached out to our old friends at ChatGPT for a little help.

We asked the artificial intelligence system to write a new theme song for the fictional film, Grease 3. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the AI song.

“Grease 3 Theme”

(Verse 1 – John Travolta)

I’m revvin’ up my engine, got my leather jacket on,

Back in high school, baby, those days are long gone.

But there’s somethin’ ’bout those memories, they never fade away,

I can still hear the music, and I can still hear you say,

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.

(Verse 2 – Olivia Newton-John)

In my poodle skirt and curls, I felt like a dream,

You were cool as Danny Zuko, and we made quite the team.

Now the years have passed us by, but our love’s still so strong,

In this new Grease adventure, we’ll prove that we belong.

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.

(Bridge – John Travolta)

We’ll take a ride in Greased Lightning, just like before,

With you by my side, baby, I’ll always want more.

Through the ups and the downs, in this crazy world we roam,

You’ll always be my Sandy, and I’ll always be your home.

(Chorus – Both)

You’re the one that I want, you’re the one that I need,

Together we’re electric, we set the night free.

In the heat of the summer, under neon lights so bright,

We’ll keep dancin’ forever, through the day and the night.

(Outro – Both)

Oh, Sandy, oh, Danny, our love will never die,

In this Grease 3 adventure, we’ll reach for the sky.

With our hearts full of passion, and our dreams burning bright,

We’re the ones that we want, through the day and the night.

Final Thoughts

Grease is one of those movies that’s as much of a sensibility as it is a narrative. It’s a world to live in from the fashion to the language to the combs in your back pocket to pull out at just the right time. And the AI song is like that comb. Maybe it’s not made of gold, but it’s going to do the job. And best of all it puts the user in the mode, the feeling, the zone, the joy of the movie. Ultimately, isn’t that the point? Yes, it is.

