The Guess Who Announces Its First Tour Featuring Founding Members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Since 2003

Founding Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings recently announced their first performances as The Guess Who since regaining the rights to the famed Canadian rock group’s name in 2024. Those shows will take place on January 31, 2026, in Niagara Falls, Canada, and on the 2026 Rock Legends Cruise in late February.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, The Guess Who has lined up its first tour featuring Bachman and Cummings since 2003. The trek, appropriately dubbed the Takin’ It Back Tour, will stop in 10 Canadian cities in May and June 2026. It kicks off on May 26 in Moncton, New Brunswick, and is mapped out through a June 10 concert in Edmonton, Alberta. The tour also will visit Halifax, Nova Scotia; the Montreal suburb of Laval, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Calgary, Alberta.

[Buy Guess Who Concert Tickets]

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will open all of the shows. Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. VIP packages also can be purchased now. Visit TheGuessWho.com for more details. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early also may want to check out StubHub.

[RELATED: Guess Again! The Guess Who with Burton Cummings & Randy Bachman Confirm a New Reunion Performance]

Meanwhile, The Guess who also has confirmed plans to play two Canadian festivals this summer. The first is a July 19 performance at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Ontario. The second is an August 23 show at the Freedom Mobile Arch amphitheater during the Pacific Northwest Exposition in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets aren’t available yet for those two events.

About the Purported Text Message Thread Promoting the New Tour

Before officially announcing the 2026 Guess Who tour, Bachman and Cummings posted a video on the band’s social media pages that shows a supposed text conversation between the two. The online chat served to tease the news of trek.

It went as follows:

Burton: Hey, Randy!

Randy: Hey, Burton!

Burton: I’m just about to do a show at The Elmo [nickname of the famous Toronto venue El Mocambo], and I got thinking…

Randy: Whatever it is, I’m in…

Burton: Great. I think it’s about time we get back out there.

Randy: You read my mind. It’s about time we start takin’ it back!

The clip was soundtracked by the 1969 Guess Who hit “Laughing,” which Bachman and Cummings co-wrote.

Other Recent Bachman and Cummings News

Bachman recently finished a 2025 tour with Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the popular rock band he formed in the 1970s after leaving The Guess Who. In 2023, Randy launched a new version of Bachman-Turner Overdrive with a lineup that includes his son, Tal Bachman.

Cummings, meanwhile, wraps up a 2025 tour with his solo band on November 13 in Winnipeg, Canada. Burton will be performing at the hometown venue named in his honor, the Burton Cummings Theatre. Incidentally, Cummings did recently play a show at El Mocambo in Toronto, on November 8.

More About The Guess Who’s Recent History

The last time The Guess Who performed with a lineup featuring Bachman and Cummings was in July 2003 at the Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto benefit festival at Downsview Park in Toronto.

Over the next two decades or so, a version of the band toured and recorded without Randy and Burton, who didn’t have the rights to the Guess Who name. During that same period, Bachman and Cummings occasionally toured together while also focusing on their own solo projects and performances.

In 2024, Bachman and Cummings regained the rights to The Guess Who’s name and trademark after a legal battle with two other original band members—bassist Jim Kale and drummer Garry Peterson. This paved the way for the upcoming reunion performances.

January 31 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 26 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

May 27 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

May 29 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 1 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

June 2 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place

June 5 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

June 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

June 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Freedom Mobile Arch

(Courtesy of Paquin Artists Agency)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.