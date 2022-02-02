The Linda Lindas Announce New Album, ‘Growing Up,’ Set for April

The Linda Lindas have announced a new LP, which is set for release digitally on April 8 (and physical formats on June 3).

The new record, Growing Up, will feature the all-female Los Angeles-based band’s hit single, “Racist, Sexist Boy.” And to celebrate the announcement, the band released their new titular single, “Growing Up.”

We’ll dance like nobody’s there / We’ll dance without any cares / We’ll talk bout problems we share

We’ll talk bout things that ain’t fair / We’ll sing bout things we don’t know / We’ll sing to people and show / What it means to be young / And growing up,” they sing in the uptempo chorus.

Fans can pre-order the new LP from the acclaimed teenage band HERE.

The band shared the news on social media, writing on Twitter, “Hi! Our new song “Growing Up” is out everywhere! New album “Growing Up” will be out April 8th and is available for pre-order. http://thelindalindas.ffm.to/growingup“

Hi 💕 Our new song “Growing Up” is out everywhere! 🎉 New album “Growing Up” will be out April 8th and is available for pre-order.https://t.co/fXfS5SOdrg pic.twitter.com/f9nl0CAGkP — The Linda Lindas (@thelindalindas) February 1, 2022

The new video, which was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro Max, was directed by Humberto Leon, who said of the new work, “Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats.

“It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa. This video was extra special because I worked with the girls on designing the outfits with Batsheva, styling the looks with Rodarte and Warby Parker. The entire video was a collaboration between me and the girls. By shooting the video on iPhone 13 Pro Max, it created an intimacy with the video that felt like we were listening in on a day in the life of The Linda Lindas.”

Wednesday night (February 2), The Linda Lindas are set to perform on The Late Show With James Corden. The band can also be seen discussing their new single and video with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, now streaming.

TOUR DATES:

*w/ The Beths

#w/ Jawbreaker

Feb 11 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s *

Apr 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

Apr 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

Apr 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

Apr 27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza #

Apr 28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza #

Apr 29 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza #

Oct 22-23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Photo by Zen Sekizawa / Grand Stand Media