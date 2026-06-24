The Nashville Crowd Lost It When Lainey Wilson Brought Out Taylor Swift for “Love Story”

Hoping to inspire the next generation of football stars, Travis Kelce teamed up with George Kittle and Greg Olsen to create the Tight End University. The three-day event offered athletes a training camp to take their skills to the next level. Although the camp was centered on football, Kelce made sure to add a little entertainment during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville. And it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift made a special appearance. But what really shocked fans was when she collaborated with Lainey Wilson on “Love Story.”

On June 23, the annual event came to a close with a full-blown celebration that featured performances from Chase Rice, Dan + Shay, and Wilson. Although it wasn’t confirmed, many fans believed that Swift would make an appearance since she was at the event last year. And the rumors were right.

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Lainey Wilson brings out Taylor Swift to perform “Love Story” at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville pic.twitter.com/9VyCnJP9KD — Country Chord (@CountryChord) June 24, 2026

Thankfully, videos of the duet quickly circulated on social media, with fans loving every second. “Still my favorite memory from Nashville. I wish we filmed it when the guys came knelt down.” Another fan added, “Omg so proud of you, Lainey Wilson, all those years sitting and singing in your room!! I was telling you to get your but out there and look at you! You’re amazing!!!”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame on Her First Year of Eligibility]

Taylor Swift Goes From ‘Toy Story’ To Tight End University

Aside from the Tight End University, Swift has been busy over the last week. Thanks to the release of Toy Story 5, the hitmaker once again climbed to the top of the charts with the single, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Specifically written for the film by Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

While no stranger to the Billboard Hot 100, Swift made her return to country music as the song dominated the US Hot Country Songs chart.

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Truly a full-circle moment for a singer who got her start in country music, Swift considered it a dream to work with the characters. “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with ‘Toy Story 5’ when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

Between celebrating the success of her new No. 1 hit from Toy Story 5 and making a surprise appearance at Tight End University, Swift has enjoyed a whirlwind week. And returning to her country roots with “I Knew It, I Knew You” while joining Lainey Wilson, the singer once again proved why she remains one of music’s biggest stars.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)