‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Shows Her Range with an Impressive Cover of a Classic Cranberries Song

The Voice runner-up Ruby Leigh continues to impress fans around the world. She made a name for herself as a country singer on the show. However, recent videos have proven that she has a wider range than many believed. She has shared a cover of Green Day’s “Good Riddance” and a video of herself playing a Def Leppard classic. Most recently, she shared a cover of “Linger” by The Cranberries.

Videos by American Songwriter

Leigh didn’t write anything in the post’s caption. Instead, she opted to let her musical talent speak for itself. In the video, she strums her personalized acoustic guitar and belts the bittersweet song. The young singer impressively nails the cover, getting as close to the original vocal delivery as possible.

[RELATED: Watch a Pre-‘The Voice’ Ruby Leigh Nail a Cover of Billy Strings’ “Dust in a Baggie”]

Ruby Leigh Delivers an Impressive Cover

The late Dolores O’Riordan was the vocalist and principal songwriter for The Cranberries. Her voice was unique and instantly recognizable. Anyone who has attempted to cover one of the band’s songs or sing along with them knows that her vocal delivery is incredibly difficult to replicate. This is especially true when it comes to the sudden shifts into a higher register that she often did effortlessly. In short, the fact that Leigh can replicate O’Riordan’s delivery makes her that much more impressive.

[RELATED: Watch ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Cover Green Day’s “Good Riddance” as Crowd Has the Time of Their Life]

More About “Linger”

The Cranberries released “Linger” as the second single from their 1993 debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We. The song became their first major hit, seeing chart success in Ireland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

According to Songfacts, The Cranberries’ guitarist Noel Hogan wrote the music for the song before O’Riordan joined the band. Before she came along, it had lyrics penned by the band’s initial vocalist Niall Quinn. After landing the job as the group’s singer, O’Riordan presented new lyrics for the song based on a heartbreak she experienced.

She wrote the song about how she felt after breaking up with her first boyfriend. She called it a love song and said it was about the way she dealt with infatuation.

Featured Image by Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC