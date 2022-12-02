Joni Mitchell to Release Six Studio Albums as Vinyl Box Set

Joni Mitchell, along with Rhino Entertainment, have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab to release six of her studio albums as ultra disc one-step 180g 45 RPM 2LP vinyl box sets and hybrid SACDs.

The new release spans Mitchell’s early-mid-70s period and includes Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the Roses, Court and Spark, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, and Hejira. Fans can pre-order the new offering now via MoFi.com.

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab has eyed these timeless Joni Mitchell albums for years,” MoFi label president Jim Davis said in a statement. “There’s a direct line between the current wave of vital contemporary artists—Brandi Carlile, Sharon Van Etten and Phoebe Bridgers to name a few—and the trailblazing music, songwriting, and culture Mitchell established decades ago. Her records are more important than ever, and we are thrilled listeners will get to experience them with unparalleled directness, intimacy, and realism.”

Her most beloved and commercially successful albums have never before received audiophile-quality treatment in any format. Entirely produced to perfectionist degrees by Mitchell, they teem with nuanced singing, keening melodies, acoustic tones, sophisticated arrangements, and jazz accents that underscore a unique blend of emotional weight, folk tradition, and focused reflection.

Such skillful original production and attention to detail are more reasons why Mitchell’s pioneering works demand the restorative treatment Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab provides, the label says. Experienced on the label’s UD1S box sets and SACDs, her music will sound more personal, present, direct, and beautiful than ever.

“The premium packaging and gorgeous presentation of the UD1S Mitchell pressings befit their select status,” a press statement adds. “Housed in a deluxe box, each set features special foil-stamped jackets and faithful-to-the-original graphics. These limited-edition reissues are made for discerning listeners who prize sound quality and production, and who desire to fully immerse themselves in everything surrounding an album—and, with many of Mitchell’s efforts, that extends to her paintings that grace the cover art.”

Having honed her craft in coffee houses and folk clubs during the mid-to-late ‘60s, Mitchell embarked on a free-ranging career that remains without precedent. A 10-time Grammy Award winner, Kennedy Center Honor recipient, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, she quickly became a sensation known for her poetic verse, defiant honesty, daring investigation, and fluid playing.

Photo by Jack Robinson/Getty Images