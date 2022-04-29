The Top 10 Counting Crows Songs

In the 1990s after the release of the band’s seminal 1993 record, August and Everything After, it was impossible to turn on the radio and not be within five minutes of a song from Counting Crows.

The Bay Area-born band owned the airwaves with tracks like “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha” and “A Long December.” But the band’s run continued with other impactful songs, as we’ll see below.

Truly, Counting Crows and frontman Adam Duritz were everywhere.

And here, we will see (and hear) exactly why by diving into the band’s Top 10 Songs. So, without further ado, let’s do just that.

10. “Big Yellow Taxi” (Joni Mitchell cover)

9. “Hanginaround”

8. “Rain King”

7. “Accidentally In Love”

6. “Murder Of One”

5. “Round Here”

4. “Mr. Jones”

3. “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby”

2. “Omaha”

1. “A Long December”