The Top 10 Keb’ Mo’ Songs

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Keb’ Mo’ is carrying the torch for the blues. The 70-year-old artist, along with others like Taj Mahal, set the standard for the up and comers in the genre like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

For this reason, the Los Angeles-born Mo’ is one of the most important musicians today. As American as Apple Pie. And as significant, too.

Mo’ released his latest LP, Good to Be…, in January. The record, which is one of about 20 released by the artist, showcased his smooth style, penchant for positivity, and excellent, tight songwriting.

It’s for those qualities that we wanted to celebrate Mo’. So, without further ado, here are what we believe to be Keb’ Mo’s Top 10 Songs.

10. “The Whole Enchilada”

9. “Good To Be (Home Again)”

8. “Suitcase”

7. “Inside Outside”

6. “The Medicine Man”

5. “Don’t Leave Me Here” (with Taj Mahal)

4. “’62 Chevy”

3. “More Than One Way Home”

2. “Oklahoma”

1. “Rainmaker”

Photo by Jeremy Cowart / Missing Piece Group