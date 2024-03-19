The Used Announce 2024 North American Tour

The Used has been touring internationally in 2024, and it looks like they’ve finally added some North American dates to their trek. Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky will support the band on their summer tour of the US and Canada, and The Used will also perform at a few festivals as well.

The Used 2024 Tour this summer will kick off on June 20 in Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Casino. Pending extra final tour dates, it looks like the tour will end on July 13 in Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa.

If you want to get early access to tickets, there’s going to be an artist and VIP presale event on March 20 at 10:00 am local. Use the code “MEDZ” to secure your spot. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale event at the same time.

General on-sale should start on March 22 at 10:00 am local. If there are any tickets left after the presale, you’ll have the best luck finding them over at Stubhub. This is our top platform for finding general sale tickets, and you might find some tickets that are lower in price than face value. And who doesn’t love cheap seats?

The Used released their most recent album Toxic Positivity back in 2023. Fans can expect them to play a number of songs from the new release, plus some of their classics from their debut self-titled album and their platinum 2004 album In Love And Death.

Score your tickets to see The Used before it’s too late!

June 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

June 23 – Franklin, WI – Phase Fest (without Amira Elfeky)

June 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live – 20 Monroe

June 28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 2 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

July 3 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland

July 5 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS (without Story Of The Year)

July 6 – St. Catharines, ON – Born and Raised Fest (without Story Of The Year or Amira Elfeky)

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live

July 10 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

