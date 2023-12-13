‘The Voice’ Fans Voice Outrage Over Eliminations Ahead of Finale: “Absolutely Robbed”

The stage is set for the finale of The Voice. Over the last several weeks, singers from all genres hoped to wow their coaches and win over voters as they dreamed of making it into the top five. While many auditioned and fewer competed, on Tuesday, Carson Daly announced the final five with both the coaches and fans reacting.

Before learning their fate on Tuesday, the remaining nine contestants performed one last time before voting started. Besides singing solos, the nine also broke up in groups of three to sing a song from Taylor Swift. With the votes counted, the first four to make it through were Huntley, Mara Justine, Lila Forde, and Ruby Leigh. As the last five competed with a song, looking to snag the last spot, Daly once again took to the stage to give one singer the fifth spot in the finales. And it went to Jacquie Roar.

Fans Believed Some Contestants Were “Robbed”

With the final five announced, fans of The Voice wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the voting process and who they believed deserved a spot in the finals. One fan defended Nini Iris by giving her hope. “Last season ryley tate of team niall didn’t go to the finale either but he eventually got signed to capitol records (niall’s label) so i’m pretty sure big things are coming for nini iris! niall won’t let her go that easily.” Another Iris fan also weighed in on the final five being announced, writing, “Nini Iris not going to the voice finale is a big loss.”

last season ryley tate of team niall didn't go to the finale either but he eventually got signed to capitol records (niall's label) so i'm pretty sure big things are coming for nini iris! niall won't let her go that easily 🥺 #teamniall #thevoice pic.twitter.com/KL4bzL9qua — twany 🦋 (@niallernroses) December 13, 2023

nini iris not going to the voice finale is a big loss #teamniall #thevoice pic.twitter.com/dANcRn4QJQ — twany 🦋 (@niallernroses) December 13, 2023

Some fans of The Voice noted how both Nini and Mac Royals deserved a spot. “I’m sorry but Nini and Mac were absolutely robbed, they both deserved a spot in the finale. I’m starting to wonder if America was watching the same show I was.” Somewhat confused by the decision of voters, other comments included, “The fact that Bias and Lila is in the finale and not Mac/Nini is INSANE!!!!”

I’m sorry but Nini and Mac were absolutely robbed, they both deserved a spot in the finale. I’m starting to wonder if America was watching the same show I was. #TheVoice — Darcy Belcher (@darcy_belcher) December 13, 2023

The fact that Bias and Lila is in the finale and not Mac/Nini is INSANE!!!! #TheVoice — Marissa Marie (@marissmarie_) December 13, 2023

As most people shared their excitement for their favorites, others took issue with The Voice and its voting system. “Just realizing since the finale is next week America only will have gotten to vote 3 weeks!? This show is basically the coaches picking the winner at this point.”

Just realizing since the finale is next week America only will have gotten to vote 3 weeks!? This show is basically the coaches picking the winner at this point 🙄 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/iFJYwQxUUc — Mike Jones (@MikeJones_85) December 13, 2023

No matter what, on Monday, the final five battle it out. Be sure to watch The Voice finale. Forde, Huntley, Leigh, Justine, and Roar will all perform for a chance to be crowned the winner on Tuesday.

