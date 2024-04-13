Post Malone Teases Country Music Entrance With Cover of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places”

For Post Malone, his entry into music came from his love for genres like hip hop, pop, and R&B. Using that love, the singer gained numerous awards as he went on the sell over 80 million albums. That is on top of being featured in films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But with Malone releasing five studio albums and becoming a top name in the music industry, the singer has continuously discussed his love for country music. And with many calling for Malone to release a country album, the star recently showcased his country talent when covering Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Giving just a taste of what a country album could sound like, Malone posted a video of him performing the country classic. He captioned the post, writing, “Think I’ll slip on down to the oasis.” He was sure to tag Brooks.

think i’ll slip on down to the oasis:) @garthbrooks pic.twitter.com/Pb9s1X1flO — Post Malone (@PostMalone) April 12, 2024

Gaining nearly 1 million likes, fans gushed over his style and voice. “Please release a country album.” One fan added, “Posty is super talented. If you didn’t watch his Nirvana covers during covid… look it up.” And another person insisted, “Dude. Seriously. Release a bunch of his covers. GB was incredible for at least a decade. Reinvigorate the love for his amazing music.”

[RELATED: Post Malone Surprises Fans at the Ryman Auditorium With Cover of Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues”]

Post Malone Feels Like A “Hard A**” When Listening To Country Music

Back in 2023, Malone sat down with Joe Rogan to discuss several topics, including his love for country stars like Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, and Sturgill Simpson. Recalling how he hoped to collaborate with Colter, Malone joked how the country singer doesn’t like to leave his ranch. “I hit up Colter, I was like, ‘Hey, man, you wanna come jam out sometime? Let’s make a song.’ And he was like, ‘You can come make a song on the ranch.’ And I was like okay, cool, amazing. I’m gonna make it up one of these days.”

Explaining the one part of country music that drives him crazy, Malone said, “That bounce, there’s something so magical about that classic f**kin’ bounce. That Cash bounce, that train bounce. There’s a lot of songs that are country but it doesn’t have that bounce that I love so much, you know what I mean?” He continued, “At that point, it’s a lot of pop mix-ups, and that’s never been bad. Because what I’ve always tried to do, and I’m sure people said the same ting about me, because I sit and play the guitar with 808’s and all that s**t. Whenever I’m listening to that (country), it makes me feel like I’m a hard ass.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)