‘The Voice’ Coaches Left Conflicted After Asher Havon and Tae Lewis Dazzle in Knockout Round

Back in February, The Voice kicked off season 25 with coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and the duo of Dan + Shay. While the coaches met some interesting performers building their teams, the Knockout Rounds are here and the competition is heating up. Although the coaches and singers have a good time on set, they continue to keep their eyes on the finish line as the contestants hope to become the next winner. And giving a sneak peek of what is to come, Asher Havon and Tae Lewis proved that the coaches will have a hard decision to make moving forward.

Taking the stage first, Asher decided to cover Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.” Seeming to complement his vocal range perfectly, the coaches and the audience sat in silence, letting his voice carry them through the song. While presenting a near-perfect performance, the coaches received a second performance from Tae, who decided to take his chance with Cody Johnson’s “Nothin’ On You.” Adding his own style and flare to the performance, his star quality poured out onto the stage.

Chance the Rapper Admits To Performance Being The “Best” On ‘The Voice’

Gaining massive support from fans, the singer watched as the coaches critiqued their performance. For Chance, he said, “Asher and Tae, that was just so raw. One of the best performances on this TV show, period. Ever. Asher, you’re just an incredible talent. You hit a crazy run at the end that reminded me of Rance Allen. You can tap into all these different spaces cause your range is so big, so at some point, I’m gonna figure out a way to steal you.”

While congratulating them on a great performance, Dan + Shay also showered the pair with praise. As for Legend, he added, “Whoever Reba does not choose, there’s a place for you at Team Legend.”

Trying to find a way around the rules, Chance turned to Legend, insisting, “You can’t do that.”

As the competition continues, don’t miss The Voice, airing Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those who miss it, new episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

