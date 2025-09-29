Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (September 29, 2025)?

With season 28 of The Voice premiering last week, the show has already produced a few memorable moments. While continuing to build their team, host Carson Daly quickly used his “Carson Callback” to give contestant Ryan Mitchell a second chance after no coach picked him. Thankfully, his second chance proved successful with Mitchell landing on Team Reba. But with the Blind Auditions still underway, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

As Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé focused on producing a winning team, fans can rest easy knowing that a new episode of The Voice will air tonight. With a new week here, the coaches will once again take their seats in the famous red chairs to sift through another lineup of aspiring artists. And for a select few, they will get a chance at stardom.

According to the schedule, the new episode of The Voice will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those who might miss the episode or don’t have cable, they can stay in the loop, as it will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

How Reba McEntire Navigated Failure On ‘The Voice’

While loving her time on The Voice, Reba discussed the audition process and how it came with a few difficulties. Always wanting to nurture the dreams of singers, the star learned how to navigate a contestant’s failure to snag a spot. “Every day that we’re working on The Voice, I’m learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don’t get picked up…Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they’re going home immediately. And so it’s good just to say, ‘If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you’re really comfortable with and that really shows your talent.’”

By giving both encouragement and advice, Reba hoped to keep their dreams alive. And looking at the past, many might remember that Morgan Wallen once competed on The Voice. While not winning, he went on to become one of the biggest names in country music.

Still, with Reba hating to send singers home, she promised, “I’m really having a wonderful time.” Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)