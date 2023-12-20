‘The Voice’ Fans Irate After Show “Robbed” Ruby Leigh and Mara Justine for Win: “Call the Cops”

You win some, and you lose some. While fans had many favorites on The Voice, the sad truth is there could only be one winner. Still, that didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to vent their frustrations that Ruby Leigh or Mara Justine didn’t take home the win.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ultimately, it was Huntley and Team Niall Horan that took home the W. While Team Reba McEntire had an impressive showing with Leigh coming in runner-up, they failed to take home the win. Likewise, Justine, Jacquie Roar, and Lila Forde lost out on their chance to win the competition.

But in particular, it was Justine and Leigh that drew the most backlash online. Many felt both were deserving and were ultimately snubbed by the competition. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote, “Mara Justine call the Cops…….The Voice just robbed you.”

@NBCTheVoice Mara Justine call the Cops…….The Voice just robbed you. — Long Duk Dong (@KPentelli) December 20, 2023

“The Voice” Fans Aren’t Happy

It wasn’t just social media where fans drew their rage. In an Instagram video of the finale, the conversation also grew heated on all sides with some viewers pouting. One person wrote, “Glad for Huntley but Ruby was just as great! She will go along way with all of this exposure.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “After huntley’s performance last night I was sure he wouldn’t win. Mara Justine had the best performances last night by far!”

Another Justine fan vented, “He good but… Mara Justine definitely deserved the win more.”

However, not everyone was upset with some reminding their fellow viewers that it’s a competition show after all. For instance, one person wrote, “When a country singer wins, y’all are mad. Ruby loses and y’all are still mad. Don’t know how to please some of you people.”

Another commented, “Ruby did amazing & will undoubtedly have a place in country music. Huntley was stellar from day one in the blind auditions to the finally, he absolutely deserved this win. Congratulations & I can’t wait to purchase your music Huntley.”

Huntley proved himself multiple times during the competition to be the one to beat. He even had Coach John Legend saying that the show was beyond him. From the moment, he sang The Black Crowes “She Talks to Angels,” he has been an entertaining presence. However, it was Huntley’s performance of Creed’s “Higher” that brought him the prize.

[Photo by The Voice/NBC]