Gwen Stefani Posts Dazzling Video Celebrating ‘The Voice’ Season 24

After months of practice, performances, and feedback, The Voice finally crowned the winner of Season 24. Although many had favorites and voiced their opinions online, at the end of the night – Huntley found himself victorious. While Niall Horan celebrated with Huntley on his success on the show, fellow coach Gwen Stefani decided to post a video of herself showing what it is like to be on The Voice and given her signature style – she simply dazzled at just being herself.

After The Voice revealed the winner of Season 24, Stefani posted a sweet video of herself preparing for the finale. It involved dancing around the studio in a stunning dress while her song “True Babe” played. Giving just a glimpse into what it is like on the show while the cameras aren’t rolling, it appears the entire cast and crew enjoy every moment. In the video, Stefani dances with Horan, drinks with John Legend, and stops to take a cast photo with her fellow coaches like Reba McEntire and the host Carson Daly. And given her loving nature, the singer also took time to sign some autographs and take pictures with fans.

thank u for a beautiful season 24 ♥️ @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/vIiAwmgGFX — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 20, 2023

Gaining over 35,000 likes, fans of Stefani shared their love for the artist. One person focused on her fashion sense, writing, “GWEN STEFANI ur style is simply unmatched, the coolest & unique. There’s no one like u. Coolest person ever!” Another person added, “This is the cutest thing ever I loved this season so much and getting to see you slay with your looks every single week!! I adore you and can’t wait what’s to come in 2024.”

https://twitter.com/alonlimaperu/status/1737359468948545557

Fans Love Gwen Stefani But Still Missing Blake Shelton

While fans enjoyed this season of The Voice, one dedicated fan commented about how much he missed Stefani’s husband and former coach, Blake Shelton. Although the fan loved the current coaches, he wrote, “I missed your husband BLAKE Shelton he was part of our lives, so happy John was back this year. I love Niall he’s a great coach. I’ve loved Reba forever she beautiful, loving, thoughtful but she’s not Blake. I hope he’s happy!”

As for Huntley, he celebrated his time at The Voice by thanking his coach Horan, he said before they announced the winner, “(Niall) showed me that I can be myself in this industry. I can be my goofy Huntley self, and I love that.”

