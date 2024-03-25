Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Floated as ‘The Voice’ Mega Mentors

Fans of The Voice have been speculating about who’s going to be the next Mega Mentor. Last season it was Wynonna Judd, while the season before that it was Reba McEntire, who then joined the show as a coach. Now, fans are wondering when the next mentor is going to be announced.

Keith Urban was briefly announced as the next Mega Mentor in a social media post that has since been deleted by The Voice‘s official Twitter/X account. There’s no word yet as to the reason behind the deletion. Fans took to the original post about the Mega Mentor to cast their votes and share who they do and do not want.

Many fans want Christina Aguilera to return to the show as the next mentor, reminding The Voice that she “made you what you are today!” That fan also posted a video of Aguilera on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen from 2019, where he asked her about her feelings toward the show. She seemed to have mixed feelings about it, and shared those feelings candidly.

“It was an experience in my life,” she began, “and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced … Integrity is a big deal for me, and I have to stand behind the products and the things that I do and put out. When I started the show … [I thought] ‘this is a whole concept that flips competition and all that on its ear.'” When asked if she was happy with how the show turned out, she replied quickly “No,” then said, “Well, that’s a complicated answer.”

Christina Aguilera Once Revealed Her Complicated Feelings About The Voice, Plus Could Kelly Clarkson Return?

“I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy with,” she continued. “I supported some really great talent on that show, and I don’t know why they haven’t had anyone really catapult from it yet … [for] me, I just know that I needed to step away and get back to what I love and what I love to do.”

As for other fans, some rooted for Kelly Clarkson to come back, but she seems to have a complicated relationship with The Voice as well. She left the show in May 2023 following her rough divorce and personal struggles. In October, she revealed that she faked a lot of smiles on set due to those struggles.

“I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move [to New York],” she told USA Today. “I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling, I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

Clarkson, for her part, is happily hosting her daytime talk show in New York City, so it doesn’t look like fans will be seeing her back on The Voice any time soon.

