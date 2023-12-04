A Beloved Former Coach is Returning to ‘The Voice’ in New Role for Season 24 Live Shows

First airing on television back in 2011, The Voice continues to thrill audiences around the country as it is currently on Season 24. Throughout the years, the competition helped singers like Chris Blue, Jordan Smith, Javier Colon, Girl Named Tom, and numerous others break into the industry. Not to mention, each winner receives $100,000 and a record deal. Besides the contestants, fans enjoyed watching the judges compete against one another. Over the seasons, judges included User, Shakira, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, and again, numerous others. But recently, the show announced one artist was returning as a mentor before he takes the coach seat in Season 25.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bringing Back A Fan Favorite

During Season 23 of The Voice, the coaches welcomed Chance The Rapper to their panel, and given his positive attitude and willingness to help his team, he instantly garnered love and respect from fans and the contestants. The positive reactions from fans turned into an opportunity as the series announced he would return for Season 25, scheduled to premiere in spring 2024. But it seems that fans won’t have to wait till spring as Chance will appear during the live shows to help mentor the Top 12 as they compete to land a spot in the final five.

Back when Chance first joined The Voice, he shared his excitement, explaining his motivation. “I wanted to be a Coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young Artists, especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Star John Legend Gives Soulful ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Performance]

With Chance already knowing the structure of the competition, he is sure to be a powerful mentor as the contestants head into the Live Shows.

Who Is Left

For those needing a refresher as to those left on The Voice, here is the list: Team Gwen includes Tanner Massey, BIAS, and Kara Tenae. Team Reba consists of Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Jordan Rainer. Team Legend has Lila Forde, Mac Royals, and AZAN. And Team Niall features Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine.

Be sure to tune in to The Voice, airing on Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)