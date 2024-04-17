‘The Voice’ Finalist & Noah Peters of ‘American Idol’ Unite for Sharp Carrie Underwood Cover

Watching her fame grow overnight, Jacquie Roar loved every minute she spent on The Voice. While not winning season 24 of the hit show, she used her time on the stage as a launching pad. Not remotely letting a show dictate her future in the spotlight, the singer continues to share her music with fans and the world. And what better way than a collaboration? That seemed to be her thought when she recently visited the famed Noah Peters, who competed on American Idol, for a special collaboration on one of Carrie Underwood’s hit songs.

Known as the singing barber, Peters has welcomed a slew of singers to sit in his barber chair while showcasing their talents. Taking him up on the offer, Roar posted a video on Instagram, showing her sitting down in the chair for more than a trim. Covering Underwood’s “Blown Away”, Roar once again proved her vocal power without the need for a studio. She captioned the video, writing, “I connect to this song on many levels. It’s just such a beautiful way to express childhood trauma so thank you for singing it @carrieunderwood and thank you @theesingingbarber for letting me warm your chair.”

‘The Voice’ Star Jacquie Roar Receives High Praise For ‘Blown Away’

Fans gushed over the raw power behind Roar’s voice and the support given by Peters. With both singers showing nothing more than a love for music, one fan wrote, “U are so talented & give so much inspiration. I admire u so much & hope that you’ll come to Eugene, Oregon because id love to meet u & get picture & autograph. I supported u since watching The Voice, u were one of many faves on the show.” Another fan added, “You totally nailed it, in fact I feel couple of goosebumps right now.”

Although Peters shocked the judges on American Idol and eventually earned a ticket to Hollywood, his time on the show sadly ended. With the show continuing on without him, the singer/barber is not taking the loss to heart as he continues to share both his love for music and hair. And while the future is uncertain, Peters recently announced that he had “big news” coming soon.

