How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Live: Support Your Favorite Artist

The stakes are at an all-time high on The Voice tonight. Not only does this mark the first live show for Reba McEntire, but the final contestants prepare to sing their hearts out for a spot in the Semi-Finals. For McEntire, who took over for Blake Shelton, the pressure to gain her first win is mounting as coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan all battle for the same prize. But while the singers hope to impress their coaches, fans now hold the power in their hands as voting starts tonight. While voting doesn’t start till the end of the show, here are the details on how to vote so you don’t miss out on supporting your favorite contestant.

Starting at the end of the show, fans will have until 7 am EST on Tuesday to cast their vote for who they believe should continue into the top 9. Exactly how do you cast your vote? Well, there are two ways fans can place their vote. The first way, download The Voice official app, which can be downloaded for both Apple and Andriod users. The second way is just to head over the NBC.com/VoiceVote and support your favorite.

Tonight #TheVoice Lives begin and here’s how YOU can vote for your fav artist! ✅ pic.twitter.com/oQJfATzw1H — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2023

Now that you know how to vote, here are the rules. For your vote to count, the person placing the bet must be at least 18 years old and have an email address. The email address is important since each email only gets one vote.

The Teams For Now

For those who might not remember, the current teams and coaches consist of Team Niall with Huntley, Nini Iris, and Mara Justine. Stefani coaches BIAS, Kara Tenae, and Tanner Massey. Team Reba has Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and Jacquie Roar. And last, Team Legend with Lila Forde, Mac Royals, and AZAN.

Besides battling for a spot in the Semi-Finals, Chance The Rapper will be on hand, helping the contestants perfect their performances. Talking about being a mentor and eventually joining as a coach, Chance admitted, “I’m excited to help other Artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance.”

