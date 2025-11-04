“I May Have the Winner of ‘The Voice’”: Michael Bublé Hits the First-Ever Mic Drop Button

Michael Bublé believes he has a real shot at a three-peat on The Voice. On the Nov. 3 episode of the show, the returning coach was so impressed by the competition’s youngest contestant that he hit the Mic Drop Button.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the exciting moment, fans got a peek at the Knockout Round rehearsals where Max Cooper III and Max Chambers showed off their talent for both Bublé and Mega Mentor Zac Brown.

Chambers went first, delighting the room with a stirring rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry About a Thing.” After his performances, Brown called the 14-year-old Broadway alum a “stone cold killer,” further praising huge light and gift.

Cooper, 23, equally impressed Bublé and Brown with his performance of Djo’s “End of the Beginning.” Brown complimented Cooper’s vulnerability and emotions during his time on stage.

When it was time for the final performances, both Chambers and Cooper delivered unforgettable moments.

Snoop Dogg praised Cooper as an “exceptional vocalist,” and insisted that “a star is born” after Chambers’ time on stage. Niall Horan shared that he was a fan of Cooper unique style, and said that music was in Chambers’ bones. As for Reba McEntire, she said that she’d pick Chambers as the winner of the Knockout.

Michael Bublé Hits the Mic Drop Button on The Voice

While Bublé expressed his pride in both artists, stating that Cooper’s genuine enjoyment on stage and expert musicianship was something to watch, he picked Chambers as the winner of the Knockout.

“He’s a front runner to win The Voice this year. He could be the youngest winner in Voice history,” Bublé told the cameras. “I really think Max Chambers could be the reason I’m a three-peat winner.”

With that in mind, it was no surprise when Bublé pushed his Mic Drop Button for the teen, telling him, “I feel like I may have the winner of The Voice.”

The other coaches agreed, with Snoop naming Chambers the most likely person to win the show, and McEntire gushing, “I could’ve listened to that all day.”

Chambers is now the first-ever Voice contestant who’s gotten a Mic Drop Button pressed for them. Each coach will have the opportunity to press the button once during the Knockouts. From there, America will vote between the four nominated contestants. The person with the most votes will get the chance to perform at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC

