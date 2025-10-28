‘The Voice’ Debuts New Feature for Season 28 Knockout Round: What to Know About the Mic Drop Button

Season 28 of The Voice is upping the stakes in the Knockout Round.

Videos by American Songwriter

After the conclusion of the Battle Round on the show’s Oct. 27 episode, the series wasted no time in getting to the next stage of the competition: The Knockouts.

The Knockout Round is a brutal phase of the show, as coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will be forced to cut their team in half, from eight singers down to four.

With no steals or saves at their disposal, the coaches are in for some incredibly tough decisions. While it won’t be much of a solace to the eliminated singers, the show is introducing a new feature for this season.

Each coach will get to press their Mic Drop Button one time during the round. The button doesn’t dictate who stays in the competition, but rather presents a new prize for the contestants.

A coach presses the Mic Drop Button when they are so wowed by a performance that they think it deserves something extra. After the four lucky contestants are selected by their coaches, America will get to vote on who should win the special prize.

That prize is a good one, as the contestant with the most votes will get to perform at The Rose Parade live on Jan. 1, 2026.

What to Know About The Voice‘s Knockout Round

The Mic Drop winner will certainly have a little something extra to celebrate. However, the remaining 32 contestants are mostly focused on staying alive in the competition.

In the Knockouts, coaches pair up to members of their team to compete head-to-head. That’s different from the Battle Round, where contestants got to pick their own partner.

The pairings may be up to the coaches, but the song choice is up to the contestants. After they select their songs, contestants will be advised by both their coaches and this season’s Mega Mentors: Joe Walsh and Zac Brown.

The Eagles’ guitarist will join Teams Reba and Niall. Meanwhile, the country superstar will be on hand to help Teams Bublé and Snoop.

After soaking in all that wisdom, contestants will head to the stage to perform. One will stay, and one will go, leaving the coaches with four team members each for the Playoffs.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Ashley Osborn/NBC