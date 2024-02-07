Watch ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Cover Green Day’s “Good Riddance” as Crowd Has the Time of Their Life

The Voice‘s rising star Ruby Leigh is taking her talents around town. The 16-year-old runner-up has been playing some smaller venues and events recently, but you could say she’s having the time of her life. Especially when she plays “Good Riddance” by Green Day.

Leigh posted a video to her social media from one such show where she covered Green Day’s 1997 hit for a rapt audience. “Here’s a video from my show last night [February 4] showing some amazing crowd participation! Thanks for being so awesome yall!” she wrote in the caption, tagging the members of Green Day.

The song fits well with Leigh’s crystalline voice and expert guitar playing. The audience sang along with her, and their voices filled the packed hall, with Ruby Leigh’s at the forefront. Her many fans gathered in the comments of her post to share the love for her rendition of the Green Day staple.

“Ruby Leigh, you’re awesome!!!” one fan wrote. “No matter what song you sing, your voice is STUNNING!! Can’t wait till you perform in Tennessee and finally get to meet you in person…I hope you’re a hugger!!” Another predicted her rise to fame, writing, “You’re gonna make it big someday, girl and I’m so excited for it.”

Ruby Leigh Took to Social Media to Share Photos of Herself Meeting Her Musical Heroes

In late January, Ruby Leigh posted a series of photos of herself at the NAMM Show, which is a convention organized by the National Association of Music Merchants. Decked out in a Green Day t-shirt, Leigh met a handful of her musical heroes.

First, she met Ryan Roxie, the guitarist for Alice Cooper. Leigh auditioned for The Voice with an Alice Cooper song, so it’s safe to say her life is coming full circle now. Next, she shared photos of Dirk Verberuen of Megadeath and Bjorn Englen who has played bass with Quiet Riot, Soul Sign, and Dio Disciples.

She posted another carousel on Instagram of the NAMM Show the next day, this time meeting more amazing musicians while wearing a Dookie t-shirt (someone has got to get this girl to meet Green Day ASAP). She met up with Johnny Martin, the bassist of L.A. Guns, guitarist Jimmy Burkard, and Sam “Bam” Koltun who has played with Dorothy, Faster Pussycat, and Budderside. She also met Dug Pinnick of King’s X, fellow The Voice contestant Ali from season 23, and Tod Howarth formerly of Frehley’s Comet.

Safe to say, Ruby Leigh is living her best life right now. She’s climbing that ladder and making her way in the music industry one show at a time.

Featured Image by Casey Durkin/NBC