Watch ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Ruby Leigh Nail a Def Leppard Power Ballad on Guitar

Ruby Leigh made a name for herself with her time on The Voice. She proved that she’s a top-tier country singer with a deep love for the genre. Fans got used to seeing her dressed in slick Western clothes behind an acoustic guitar. While her ability to knock country songs out of the park is impressive in and of itself, her talent is a little wider than that. In a recent social media post, the Missouri native nailed a Def Leppard song on an electric guitar.

The post containing Leigh playing a Def Leppard song is cool on several levels. First and foremost, her talent continues to impress fans across the nation. At the same time, the origin of the guitar shows how big of an impact she is having. The brand Fesley sent her the baby pink Stratocaster-style axe to review. As one would assume, showcasing how the guitar sounds is an important aspect of any good review. To show off the Fesley’s tone, Leigh played “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” from the band’s 1981 album High ‘n’ Dry. Check it out below.

In the video, Leigh plays the single-note clean-tone guitar part that serves as the power ballad’s intro and verse riff. She stops playing before the song transitions into the heavier, more driving chorus. Then, she gives her honest opinion on the beginner-level guitar.

Ruby Leigh Casts a Wide Musical Net

No one can accuse Leigh of being a one-trick pony. Even when she’s staying firmly under the country music umbrella, she embraces various styles. She has covered songs from Patsy Montana, Patsy Cline, LeAnn Rimes, Billy Strings, and plenty more. However, recent videos show that she’s not afraid to step away from what appears to be her comfort zone to explore other avenues.

For instance, earlier this month, Leigh shared a video of her covering a Green Day track during one of her shows. She played “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” from the band’s 1997 album Nimrod. The song’s acoustic arrangement and clean vocal delivery fit in perfectly with Leigh’s performance style. As a result, she was able to play and sing the song for the crowd and make it look easy.

It will be interesting to see what the 16-year-old singer/songwriter has in store for the future.

Featured Image: YouTube