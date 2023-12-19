Reba McEntire Reveals Her Favorite Things About Being a Coach on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire is nearing the end of her first season of The Voice. She started her tenure as a coach with a bang. She currently has two singers in the Finals and both are favorites to take home the grand prize. Recently, the country icon opened up about her time on the singing competition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this week, McEntire chatted with People about her time as a coach on The Voice. During the conversation, she discussed some of the highlights as well as how her team felt ahead of last night’s (December 18) performances.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finale: Who are the 5 Artists Remaining?]

The “Fancy” singer has confidence in her team. “They’re nervous. Absolutely,” she told the publication. “I’m just tellin’ them, get out there and have fun. You’re prepared, you’re ready to go. You know what you’re doing. Focus. Get out there and have fun.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winners: Every Winning Coach & Singer from Each Season]

McEntire said that her favorite part of being on The Voice was meeting new people. “Working with the contestants, hanging out with the coaches. I’ve had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful. I’ve gotten to meet so many people that I’ll never forget,” she shared.

Looking into the future, McEntire revealed what she and her team members would do after the show. It doesn’t matter if Team Reba comes away with the win or not, they’re going to “go eat pizza and have fun.”

Reba McEntire’s Team in the Finale

Team Reba went into the Finals with two singers—Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh. Both contestants are powerhouse vocalists who delivered a pair of stellar performances last night. Roar sang “Nights in White Satin” and “More Than a Feeling.” Leigh brought “Desperado” and “Suspicious Minds” to the stage. They were up against Mara Justine and Huntley of Team Niall and Lila Forde of Team Legend.

[RELATED: Ruby Leigh Delivers Emotional Cover of “Desperado” by the Eagles on ‘The Voice’ Finale]

It’s no surprise that McEntire selected top talent in her first season on The Voice. She has been in the music business for 48 years. That’s more than a decade longer than the two coaches she’s up against combined. Niall Horan got his start in 2010 and John Legend hit the scene in 2000 for a combined 36 years in the music business. Gwen Stefani, whose final contestant went home in the Semi-Finals has been professionally active for 37 years.

[RELATED: Watch: ‘The Voice’ Fans Gush Over Jacquie Roar’s “More Than a Feeling” Finals Performance]

In short, McEntire has been around long enough to know talent when she sees it. Tonight, fans across the nation will find out if her eye for talent was keen enough to pick the winner of The Voice season 24.

Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images