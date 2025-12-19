‘The Voice’ Singer Arrested for Vehicular Homicide

Singer Kata Hay, who competed on season 10 of The Voice as a member of Christina Aguilera’s team, is facing vehicular homicide charges in Tennessee.

Police arrested Hay (real name: Kata Huddleston) early Wednesday morning (Dec. 17) in her native Oklahoma, according to the Goodlettsville Police Department.

A day earlier, police shared a photo of Hay on Facebook and asked the public for help in locating her following a deadly crash on Long Hollow Pike near Interstate 65. “We have reason to believe that she may be enroute to Oklahoma and traveling with a white male and quite possibly towing a large camper,” the post reads.

Hay, 38, is currently in custody at the Osage County Jail in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. TMZ reports that she will appear before a district court judge Monday, Dec. 22, to sign a waiver of extradition to Davidson County, Tennessee.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Hay also has an open DUI case—her second one—in Davidson County. She is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage estimated to be more than $1,500, and is accused of driving with an open container of alcohol, all stemming from a Dec. 10 incident, according to TMZ.

Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony in Tennessee. It carries a sentence of eight to 30 years in prison and a maximum $25,000 fine.

This Isn’t ‘The Voice’ Star’s First Run-in With the Law

Three years ago, Kata Hay made headlines for another arrest, this one involving s*xual contact with a minor in Sumner County, Tennessee. The June 2022 charges apparently arose from inappropriate contact with her friend’s then 16-year-old-son. Hay was 35 years old at the time.

Hay pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Appearing on The Voice in 2016, Hay turned three of four chairs with her Blind Audition performance of Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.”

She joined coach Christina Aguilera’s team, surviving the Battle and Knockout rounds to make the Top 20. However, Hay was eliminated during Week 1 of the Live Playoff rounds.

Featured image by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images