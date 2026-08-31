‘The Voice’ Star Faces Legal Trouble After North Carolina Arrest

For Reba McEntire, she will always remember season 25 of The Voice. Having coached on numerous seasons, nothing compared to when she welcomed Asher HaVon to her team. It was that single decision that landed Reba her first win on the show. And proving her dominance, the runner-up, Josh Sanders, was also a member of her team. While HaVon expanded his career past the show, it seemed that Sanders found himself in some legal trouble when he was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Although Sanders hoped to capitalize on his time on The Voice, the country singer has battled some struggles. Back in January, the singer and his wife, Kendra, decided to split. Their divorce led to a custody battle regarding their three children. Finding himself in court, the singer was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail in North Carolina.

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According to reports, Sanders was taken into custody for “outstanding warrants tied to traffic violations and a charge alleging he obstructed a police officer.” Adding another chapter of legal troubles to his life, the runner-up now faced an uncertain road as he worked through the charges against him.

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Josh Sanders Mourns The Loss Of His Son

With the custody battle ongoing, Kendra hurled some unsettling claims against the singer in court. She suggested that Sanders had been violent in front of their children and even struggled with alcohol abuse. That abuse included driving their children while supposedly being under the influence of alcohol.

On the other side, Sanders accused Kendra of wanting to fracture the relationship he had with their children. Sharing three daughters, the couple welcomed a son, Leelynd, but he tragically passed away the day he was born.

Aside from his legal and personal troubles, Sanders proved his ability to capture an audience. Throughout his time on The Voice, he covered hits like “Black Waters,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “Wild as Her,” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” It was that same exposure on The Voice that led to Sanders growing a sizable fanbase.

But sadly, Sanders’ success on The Voice had been overshadowed by the troubles waiting for him. Still, at just 38 years old, the singer had plenty of time to put the difficult chapter behind him and find his way back to the music.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)