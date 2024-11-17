‘The Voice’: Watch Sundance Head’s Otis Redding Cover That Had Blake Shelton Jumping Out of His Chair

Viewers first met Jason “Sundance” Head in 2007, when the then 27-year-old belted Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally” on season 6 of American Idol. Despite getting called out for “singing through his nose” by the famously acerbic Simon Cowell, Head nearly made it to the Top 12. He returned to the small screen nearly a decade later as part of Blake Shelton’s team on season 11 of The Voice. Under Shelton’s guidance, Head sailed to victory with his unorthodox takes on songs like Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb” and Alicia Keys’ “No One.” Let’s take a look back at his 2016 Blind Audition performance of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.”

Sundance Head Nabs a Standing Ovation from Blake Shelton

Sundance Head arrived on set for season 11 of The Voice sporting a cowboy hat, a bushy beard, and a voice like silk.

His twangy, soul-filled Blind Audition rendition of Otis Redding’s 1965 hit “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” inspired near-simultaneous chair turns from Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Since neither Alicia Keys nor Miley Cyrus turned around, Head had to pick between two bitter rivals. Ultimately, he went with Shelton, giving the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer his fifth championship.

Before winning The Voice, the 46-year-old Texan had already released two albums: 2012’s 2016 & Gruene and 2015’s Soul Country. He has released two more since his victory: 2019’s Stained Glass and Neon and Starting Again in 2022.

‘The Voice’ Winner Is in Stable Condition Following Accidental Shooting

Jason “Sundance” Head is currently recovering at home after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach Friday (Nov. 15) while handling a firearm during an East Texas hunting trip.

The Voice season 11 champion’s agent told the Associated Press that Head was leaning into his vehicle to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it fell out of its holster and onto the exterior of the vehicle. The gun then fired off a shot, hitting Head in the stomach.

Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler. His wife, Misty Head, explained in a Facebook post that the bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall, narrowly missing all vital organs.

The hospital released Head late Friday (Nov. 15.)

“Any higher or lower would have been devastating,” Misty wrote.

Featured image via YouTube