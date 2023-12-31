‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Ruby Leigh Gives Her Honest Thoughts on Losing to Huntley

Throughout Season 24 of The Voice, singer Ruby Leigh not only entertained fans at home but stunned the coaches on the show with her range. Although a frontrunner for most of the season, she found herself a runner-up when Huntley was crowned the winner. With the confetti cleaned up and time to process her journey on The Voice, Leigh recently discussed her plans for the future and her thoughts on Huntley beating her at the finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recalling her time in the spotlight, Leigh shared nothing but praise for her fellow contestants and coaches like Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. “Everyone is telling me ‘so sorry.’ I don’t need people to be sorry. I feel like a winner honestly.” She continued, “I made it so close, more than anyone in Missouri. I was the highest-finishing female on the show, and I’m a minor. Also, it was Reba’s first time. It wasn’t my destiny to win. I’m fine with that. It’s just a TV show. That’s what it is.”

As for her thoughts on Huntley winning The Voice, the singer again showered her fellow contestants with love and support. “I feel so happy for Huntley. He’s so deserving and such a nice person,” she said. “If I had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was him. I feel like I won, too. There are so many people who would’ve never heard of me [otherwise].”

“Just Getting Started”

Besides sharing her love for Huntley and McEntire, Leigh made sure to thank the fans who helped her make it to the finale, especially those from her home state of Missouri. “The voting was just really amazing. I want to thank all of Missouri,” she said. “So many people from across the state have been rooting for me and voted for me, and it’s incredible to know I have people like that behind me, people who don’t know me.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Hints at “Exciting” Secret with Gwen Stefani: “We’ll See if It Works Out”]

While Leigh came up short on The Voice, the singer insisted her future in music was bright. “It’s only the beginning for me,” she promised. “I’m just getting started.”

Photo courtesy of NBC