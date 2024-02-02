‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Puts on a Performance of Worship and the Energy “Couldn’t Be More Righteous”

Back in September 2023, The Voice introduced a new batch of aspiring singers as the show kicked off season 24. With Reba McEntire making her debut on the show, fans watched as singers like Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, and Huntley quickly stood out. During the following weeks, the singers continued to pour their heart and soul into their music. But in the end, Huntley was crowned the winner. While excited about his victory, the rising star finds himself playing concerts. Most recently, Huntley decided to end one of his concerts with a contemporary Christian song.

Videos by American Songwriter

Knowing how crucial his fans were during his time on The Voice, Huntley always takes a moment to share his growing career with those who helped him along the way. Taking moments to post videos and pictures of his recent travels, the singer shared a video of one of his concerts. While fans waved their cell phone lights in the air, Huntley performed the Paul Baloche classic “Open the Eyes of My Heart.”

Besides showcasing the reason he won The Voice, Huntley captioned the post, “What an amazing experience. The band and I wanted to end the night with some worship on our last night and the energy in the room couldn’t be more righteous.”

Huntley Considers ‘The Voice’ Summer Camp

Gaining thousands of likes, fans expressed their love for Huntley with fans writing, “Such an amazing night! Love Love Love this song for your finale! Simply beautiful! (Fun seeing your view of the audience!)” Another person added, “Love to see you taking a moment to worship, that’s really special. loved you on the voice – one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard. Keep shining.”

[RELATED: Huntley’s Hat Steals the Show While ‘The Voice’ Winner Honors a Trio of Strong Women in His Life]

While Huntley won The Voice a little over a month ago, he discussed how the show did more than teach them about performing in front of an audience. Speaking with Parade, the singer said his time on The Voice was like summer camp. “They really teach us and give us a peek behind the blinders on how the industry is really run from makeup to wardrobe to live shows to production. I would never have been open to that without the show. So, there’s not really one thing that I could take away, but just a blessing as a whole that I do belong in this industry. It’s kind of like a boot camp for artists. That’s what it feels like. It was the best summer camp of my life.”

(Huntley Honors His Daughter with David Kushner’s “Daylight” | the Voice Playoffs | NBC, n.d.)