LOOK: ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Rocks Out With His Band in Nashville

While a new season of The Voice is underway, with the coaches looking for that perfect voice, not that long ago, Huntley stood on that stage, hoping to hear his name called. And that is exactly what happened when he won season 24 of The Voice in December. Although thrilled about his win, Huntley didn’t spend too much time celebrating as he spent the last couple of months performing for NFL games and sharing his journey to stardom online. Always willing to update fans about his journey through music, Huntley recently shared some pictures of what his life on the road looked like.

Wanting to share his music with fans, Huntley recently performed in Nashville with his band. But besides performing for fans and taking over Nashville, the singer also found time to take some pictures. Posting them on his Instagram page, the artist captioned the post, writing, “Had a blast with the band in Nashville here’s some shots.” The collage of pictures included some of his performances and even a photo of the entire band together. Coming a long way from the stage of The Voice, Huntley doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Huntley Still Shocked Over ‘The Voice’ Win

With fans filling the comment section, they seemed thrilled to see Huntley succeeding and finding his way through the music industry. “Dude. Still hung up on your voice. Sooo happy you are living your calling!” Another comment read, “Love you!!! Keep reaching for the stars.” And one person wrote, “Great pics! And You killed it on slow ride.”

While enjoying his time in the spotlight, Huntley hasn’t remotely forgotten about the people who helped support him along the way. Shortly after winning The Voice, the singer took to Instagram to praise the fans for their support. At the time, he wrote, “I love you guys. Thank you for believing in me. Going into this my only expectation was to go out there and create a moment. I’m trying to still wrap my head around all of this honestly and I’m just so grateful for not only this opportunity but the relationships and bonds I made along the way. Season 24 of The Voice was definitely one for the history books. God is good.”

