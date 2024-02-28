‘The Voice’ OK3 Finally Reveals Which Coach They Will Team With After 4-Chair Turn

On Monday, The Voice returned with the season 25 premiere and coaches were ready. With Reba McEntire and John Legend returning, the show welcomed news coaches Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper. While new to The Voice, all teams wasted no time trying to find the perfect singer and performer to carry them all the way to the finale. Among the numerous singers who hoped to land a spot on the show were OK3. Stunning the coaches, Kenna, Sierra, and Courtney received a pitch from the stars. But who did they decide?

While gaining praise from the coaches, The Voice decided to leave fans wanting more when the broadcast ended just before OK3 named their coach. Returning for a second night of blind auditions, OK3 opened with their decision. And although loving all the coaches, they picked Team Legend.

Before picking their team, Legend pitched how important he would be to OK3. He said, “I grew up arranging songs for groups, and then when I went to college I was like an award winning acapella arranger. If there’s nothing else that I do, I do this. I feel like there’s a lot of space for a big pop girl group right now, and I would love to be your Coach.”

‘The Voice’ Dan + Shay Call It Their “Favorite Performance”

Although Legend eventually grabbed the group, Dan + Shay pushed hard for them to join their team. Knowing how much Legend brings to the table, the duo insisted, “We’re literally in a group! This is literally what we do!” Even after Legend pulled out an inflatable to help him win over OK3, Shay Mooney said, “I feel like John doing that inflatable tube man thing has taken all of my spirit away. It’s so loud and distracting. They’re in a group, and John arranged for groups, but I have a ‘3’ hat, so…”

With OK3 now on Team Legend, Dan + Shay felt the sting of missing out on the trio as Mooney decaled, “That was my favorite performance that we’ve seen so far.” But with a long road ahead on season 25 of The Voice, there are sure to be more memorable moments to come.



