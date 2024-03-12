‘The Voice’: Dan + Shay & John Legend Exchange Barbs Over Firefighter’s Fiery Morgan Wallen Cover

As The Voice welcomed a new batch of aspiring artists to the stage for the Blind Auditions, coaches Dan + Shay, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper searched for that missing piece for their teams. With not much time left, Ducote Talmage took to the stage to share his love for country music. Deciding to cover Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots”, the singer found himself with a tough decision to make when both Legend and Dan + Shay turned their chairs. And not making it any easier, the coaches seemed to exchange some words when trying to snag the singer.

Videos by American Songwriter

While having a love for music, Talmage is also a firefighter who is more than accustomed to pressure situations. But before he even got a chance to decide which team he would join, Legend decided to speak up. Although not a traditional country singer, Legend promised to work with him and hopefully give him a chance to make it to the finals. He also suggested that he would get “lost in the sea of country artists” if he was to join with Dan + Shay. Calling for Talmage to do something “revolutionary”, Dan + Shay had their own thoughts.

firefighter Ducote Talmage is bringing the heat with @MorganWallen's "Sand in My Boots" on #TheVoice tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5pjeLCfXXy — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2024

Giving their advice, Shay Mooney admitted that Legend made some good points. He then listed them as being “You aren’t in country, you don’t know anything about country.” After some more back and forth, Mooney explained that Talmage would have two songwriters if he picked their team. And in the end, that was more than enough as he decided to go with Dan + Shay.

[RELATED: Watch Dan + Shay Give Impromptu First Dance Performance for ‘The Voice’ Contestant & Fiancé]

Dan + Shay Talk ‘The Voice’ And How Blake Shelton Helped Them

Sharing their thoughts on his performance and decision, fans wrote online, “Ducote Talmage with a husky tone that seems to carry all across the room. That little shred was good and then a nice soft moment back into the rougher side. Enjoyed the dynamics. Lotta variation.” One comment included, “Ducote will get votes if he makes it the love performances.”

Ducote Talmage with a husky tone that seems to carry all across the room. That little shred was good and then a nice soft moment back into the rougher side. Enjoyed the dynamics. Lotta variation. #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) March 12, 2024

Ducote will get votes if he makes it the love performances. — CDH (@batsoncarla) March 12, 2024

Just last month, Dan + Shay discussed competing on The Voice and Blake Shelton with Today. Although their first season, the duo shared, “Blake is the greatest. We’ve learned so much from him and honestly, that was kind of our first introduction to ‘The Voice’ was getting to be mentors on the show when he was on there. Yeah, I don’t know if we learned anything, but we did learn what not to do and things like that.”

(Image via @NBCTheVoice on X)