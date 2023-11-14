The Voice’s Huntley Had Wynonna Judd Singing Along to His Powerhouse Take on a Bon Jovi Hit

If The Voice hopeful Huntley ever needs someone to sing harmony, the Season 24 Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd has said she’s all in.

Just ahead of the Team Niall vocalist’s Knockout performance Monday night (Nov. 13), he flexed his skills for the country icon, offering up an infectious showcase that eventually had her singing along. The “No One Else On Earth” hitmaker found herself harmonizing with him to the song’s iconically gritty call-and-response flourished. At the end of his display, Judd joked with the Virginia native, saying he couldn’t possibly give any more of himself and adding that if he ever needed back-up on vocals, she was the artist to call.

Having the best time hanging out with these guys (and girls 😉) at #TheVoice Knockouts! pic.twitter.com/pPDqBV61tl — Wynonna (@Wynonna) November 13, 2023

On stage, he just as efficiently blew the coaches away with his full-throttle performance of Bon Jovi’ “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The deep-bellied vocal display had the seated judges all flashing each other knowing looks, awed by his all-consuming show.

The night saw Huntley up against teammates Claudia B. and Noah Spencer during the Three-Way Knockouts. They themselves gave their all with performances of Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why” and the Steeldrivers’ “Where Rainbows Never Die” respectively.

The coaches didn’t envy Niall’s decision after the three near-perfect performances, and by the time, the former One Directioner went to deliver his verdict, he had worked up a sweat. “That’s the best Knockout I’ve ever seen on the show,” the coach told his team. “It was really, really special.” In the end, Niall chose Huntely as the victor of the Knockout showcase.

Only weeks ago, the vocalist entered the competition with a bang, earning the coveted four-chair turn during the final night of Blind Auditions. It was his steely rendition of The Black Crowes’ hit “She Talks to Angels” that marked the beginning of his already success-filled run on Season 24 so far.

Check out his Monday night performance below.