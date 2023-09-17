The XX’s Romy Announces Club Mid Air Tour for Late 2023

Romy, who was known as a member of indie rock band The XX, has just announced that she will be embarking on a 2023 tour. The dreamy-voiced singer just released her debut solo studio album, Mid Air, on September 8.

Videos by American Songwriter

The tour has been dubbed the Club Mid Air Tour, and it will travel through North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. “The shows will be places for celebration, salvation, and sanctuary on the dancefloor, with Romy joined by a personally curated selection of DJs,” reads a press statement, according to Pitchfork.

The tour will begin on November 11 with a show at Le Cabaret Sauvage in Paris, and will conclude with a concert at Webster Hall in New York City on December 7. The tour will only consist of 11 shows. Romy’s Club Mid Air Tour will also stop in Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Chicago, among other major cities around the world.

During an August interview with Hypebeast, Romy elaborated on calling Mid Air “emotional music to dance to.” “I am a big fan of dance music, but for me to connect with what’s being played on a dance floor, I just need a chord or a lyric that conjures up an emotion in me,” Romy said. “I can I appreciate an instrumental techno track but it might not make me feel very much – my greatest joy is hearing a song in a club that hits the perfect balance between happy and sad. My heart being pulled in two directions at once is strangely euphoric for me.”

In the same interview, Romy, whose full name is Romy Madley Croft, discussed her debut solo album’s main influences. “The music I first heard when I went to queer clubs as a teenager is a huge inspiration for this album: big, bold emotional pop dance songs,” Romy revealed. “In that queer space, pop was being appreciated and celebrated without any cynicism and irony.”

Check out Romy’s scheduled tour dates below:

11-09 Paris, France – Le Cabaret Sauvage

11-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11-11 Brussels, Belgium – Le Botanique

11-16 Stockholm, Sweden – Kagelbanan

11-17 Berlin, Germany – Schwuz

11-18 London, England – Electric Brixton

12-01 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

12-02 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

12-04 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12-05 Toronto, Ontario – The Axis Club

12-07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images