The XX’s Romy Releases New Single Ahead of Debut Solo Album

Romy, who is known as a member of the indie rock band The xx, has released a new single as a solo artist titled “The Sea.” The song is co-produced by Fred again.. and Stuart Price. The track is from Romy’s forthcoming debut solo album, Mid Air, which will be released by Young on September 8.

“The Sea” is an electronica-influenced love song, containing the lyrics, I fell in love by the sea/ The world was on fire around me/ I met the girl of my dreams/ But she doesn’t believe me. The song’s unveiling was accompanied by a music video that stars Romy and her wife, who is director and photographer Vic Lentaigne. The video was directed by Mollie Mills.

Mills discussed working with Romy on the music video for “The Sea” in a recent press statement. “Romy always evokes this feeling of euphoria — and with this track specifically touching on wrestles of romance — through a queer lens, it intuitively evoked something about this kind of intertwinement of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture,” Mills said.

“I had loosely referenced Louise Bourgeois’ sculpture ‘The Couple’ which actualizes that soul-rupturing entanglement of falling in love — and this is what we wanted to feel in these seascape scenes,” the director added. “This light, blissful, euphoric togetherness that happens alongside these memory slices of euro-heaven. There’s a power that can live in the simplicity of these domestic moments between two queer bodies too — when I think back to the loves of summers past, the memories I have are always the small details, a billowing curtain or a lover’s hair after they shower.”

Romy previously released songs “Strong,” “Enjoy Your Life,” and “Loveher,” which will all be featured on Mid Air. Romy is currently touring the world in preparation for the release of her debut solo studio album.

Check out the official track list for the album is below.

1. “Loveher”

2. “Weightless”

3. “The Sea”

4. “One Last Try”

5. “DMC”

6. “Strong” [ft. Fred Again..]

7. “Twice”

8. “Did I”

9. “Mid Air” [ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland]

10. “Enjoy Your Life”

11. “She’s on My Mind”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior Homme