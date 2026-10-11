These 3 Rock Artists Went Country for One Album (And It Worked)

Rock artists are often drawn to the genre because of the pulsating beat and rhythmic sounds, which are far different from country music. Still, some rock artists like other styles of music, including country music. These three rock stars all deviated into country music for one album, and it worked surprisingly well.

Steven Tyler

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Steven Tyler has spent his entire career as the lead singer of Aerosmith. Unlike some other artists who balance their band with their own solo careers, Tyler only released one solo record, and it was a country one. In 2016, Tyler released We’re All Somebody From Somewhere.

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“I grew up in the woods of New Hampshire…. I have more country in me than people think,” Tyler tells Rolling Stone. “Aerosmith always crossed the line, whether it was with ‘Dream On’ or ‘Train Kept A Rollin’’, or even ‘Walk This Way’ with Run-DMC. And we sang with Carrie Underwood on our last album.”

We’re All Somebody From Somewhere had two hit singles, with both “Love Is Your Name” and “Red, White & You”. We’re All Somebody From Somewhere also became a No. 1 country record.

Don Henley

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Don Henley is, of course, best known as part of The Eagles, but he also had an impressive solo career. After having hit songs on his own like “Dirty Laundry”, “The End Of The Innocence”, and more, Henley made a deliberate decision to lean into his love of country music with Cass County.

Out in 2015, Henley released one single from Cass County, “Take A Picture Of This”. Although it did not chart at country radio, it ironically became his final Top 15 hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

In an interesting twist of fate, Vince Gill plays on several of the tracks on Cass County. One year later, Gill joined The Eagles after the death of Glenn Frey. Mick Jagger appears on Cass County, along with several notable country artists, including Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Jamey Johnson, Lee Ann Womack, Martina McBride, Alison Krauss, Trisha Yearwood, and Dolly Parton all appear on Cass County.

Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi spent more than a decade dominating the rock charts, with songs like “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “Livin’ On A Prayer”, and others. Although firm in their rock roots, Bon Jovi always had a unique connection to country music, due to their work with producer Robert “Mutt” Lange, who famously worked with his then-wife, Shania Twain.

So in 2007, Bon Jovi fully embraced their love of country music with Lost Highway. The record includes collaborations with Big & Rich and LeAnn Rimes. While many billed Lost Highway as a full country record, lead singer Jon Bon Jovi disputes that claim.

“It’s a Nashville-influenced Bon Jovi record,” he tells Time. He adds that it is not to be confused with some of the country music legends.

“It’s not George Strait or Alan Jackson,” he says. “It’s more Keith Urban, Sugarland or Big and Rich.”

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