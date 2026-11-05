They Just Don’t Make Hard Rock Songs Like These 4 Classics From 1970 Anymore

Baby boomers everywhere got to experience some legendary hard rock tunes in the year 1970. Let’s revisit just a few of the most memorable hard rock hits from the era. If you were a youngin’ when these tracks hit the airwaves, I bet you still remember them by heart.

“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath from ‘Paranoid’

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“Paranoid” could easily be the most memorable Black Sabbath song out there. But, considering how many bangers and massively influential songs the heavy metal band dropped in their heyday, it’s difficult to say “Paranoid” is their best. It’s a memorable song either way, one that would go on to be a proto-punk heavy metal classic.

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“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath was a No. 4 hit on the UK Singles chart, though it missed the Top 40 in the US.

“All Right Now” by Free from ‘Fire And Water’

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The chorus of this song just sounds like the early 70s. Free’s hard rock banger “All Right Now” is easy to love, whether you’re a fan of hard rock or not. And turn on any classic rock radio station today, and you won’t have to wait long to hear this incredible tune.

“All Right Now” by Free was a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a No. 2 hit on the UK Singles chart.

“Love Like A Man” by Ten Years After from ‘Cricklewood Green’

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Remember this bluesy hard rock number from Ten Years After? “Love Like A Man” was surprisingly the band’s only hit in the UK, peaking at No. 10 on the UK Singles chart. Despite being such an influential band, “Love Like A Man” would only barely make it to the Hot 100, and their only Top 40 hit on that chart would be “I’d Love To Change The World” from 1971. That’s pretty wild to me, as “Love Like A Man” is a solid song.

“Black Night” by Deep Purple

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Unsurprisingly, Deep Purple makes it to our list of hard rock songs from 1970 that baby boomers still love. The boogie rock jam “Black Night” was a fast hit on the UK charts, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, though it wasn’t a smash in the US. Despite that, “Black Night” is in constant rotation on American classic rock radio today.

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