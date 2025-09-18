This George Strait 1985 Houston Rodeo Performance of “I Can’t See Texas From Here” Is Exactly Why He’s the King of Country

Embracing the persona of the “King of Country Music”, George Strait produced a career that included countless awards, selling over 120 million albums, and landing in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Holding the spotlight for several decades, the singer, who recently turned 73 in May, created more than a few memorable moments in country music. And while he still travels the country, back in 1985, he took over the Astrodome for an unforgettable performance of “I Can’t See Texas From Here.”

Although his country music career sent him all over the world, Strait never forgot home. Born in Poteet, Texas, the singer appeared to signify everything that was the Lone Star state. But before the Country Music Hall of Fame and winning a Grammy Award, he released his second studio album with Strait From the Heart. Besides a nice play on words, the album featured songs written by Clay Blaker, Dean Dillon, David Wills, and several others. But when it came to “I Can’t See Texas From Here” – that was all Strait.

Taking the stage in 1988 at his Houston Rodeo Concert, Strait, who was around 33 at the time, showcased not just his love for country music but also Texas. Offering just a glimpse of what the future held for the singer, Strait not only entertained those in the crowd but also continued to entertain the generations that followed.

George Strait Discusses His Thoughts On Retirement

While Strait released his latest album, Cowboys and Dreamers, just last year, the singer discussed his career in country music and the possibility of retirement. After spending the majority of his adult life in the genre, he explained, “I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks. But hell, it’s been around 50 now and I still love it just as much as I ever did. When I hear ol’ John Michael say my name and I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus.”

Still loving every moment of performing, Strait promised fans that he would always carry them with him. “I do want you to know though, when I do walk off this stage and I’m settled in far away from all of this, you won’t be far away. I’ll still hear your screams and cheers in my mind, and I will always remember you.”

But no matter what, that night at the Astrodome was just one chapter in a career that has never stopped honoring Texas and its fans. And it also stands as a reminder that even early in his career, Strait’s place in country music history was undeniable.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)