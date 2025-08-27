How To Watch Tonight’s Encore Airing of ‘Toby Keith: American Icon’, Featuring Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson, George Strait, & More

After battling stomach cancer for two years, Toby Keith sadly passed away on February 5, 2024. On that day, country music fell silent to remember the timeless star. Besides recording several hit songs, Keith’s legacy included honoring the armed forces and helping those in need. Using his stardom to show support all over the country, NBC looked to shine a light on his career with the special, Toby Keith: American Icon. And with Keith nothing short of an icon, the network will air that special once again.

On August 27th, fans who happened to miss it the first time can tune in at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to catch the amazing tribute. Originally hosted by Priscilla Block, the night featured almost every big name in country music. There were performances by Block, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Scotty Emerick, Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jamey Johnson, Krystal Keith, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Leanne Morgan, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Trace Adkins, Carrie Underwood, Clay Walker, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and more. And it wouldn’t be a true country music celebration without George Strait himself.

For Johnson and Wilson, they received the chance to not only honor Keith but also sing one of his popular songs, “Beer For My Horses.” Recorded by Keith and Nelson, the song landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. It even inspired a film that was released in 2008.

Kystal Keith’s Emotional Tribute To Toby Keith With “Don’t Let The Old Man In”

As for other stars, Bryan covered “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with Trace Adkins performing “American Soldier.” Amid the star-studded lineup, the most moving performance came from Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith. She took the stage to remember her father with “Don’t Let The Old Man In.”

One of Keith’s last performances took place at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards when the crowd watched him sing “Don’t Let The Old Man In.” And according to one fan, “The night of this performance I told my wife he’s telling us all goodbye. Your pain is over now, your music will echo eternally. Godspeed brother.”



With all of country music and Nashville honoring Keith and his lasting impact, the re-airing of Toby Keith: American Icon ensures fans everywhere can once again celebrate the songs, the stories, and the spirit of the man who will forever be remembered as a true legend.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)