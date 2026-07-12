“This Is an Industry-Wide Problem”: Country Singer Cancels Concerts Due to Low Ticket Sales

River Shook is getting candid. The country/rock artist recently took to Instagram to reveal that they were forced to cancel two stops on their tour due to low ticket sales.

“I could give y’all a bulls**t reason about my van breaking down or whatever, but I’m not gonna start lying to y’all now,” they said. “It’s been 10 years and I’ve never been dishonest with you guys.”

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Shook continued by noting that “this is an industry-wide problem right now.” They further explained, “All kinds of artists at all different levels and tiers are having to cancel shows due to low ticket sales.”

Despite the two cancellations, Shook assured fans that the rest of their tour is still on.

“All I can do is ask if you’re able to get your tickets early and you’re planning on coming to a show, go ahead and get your tickets,” they said. “It definitely helps us out.”

“I love you guys,” Shook added. “We’re really stoked about the rest of the tour, and we will be back in Greenville and back in Nashville soon.”

In the caption, Shook wrote that they’ve “been a touring artist for 10+ years and I’ve NEVER had to cancel a show due to low ticket sales til today.”

“It’s an industry-wide problem right now,” they wrote. “Bummed to miss Greenville and Nashville but we will be back, and the rest of this tour is still a go. If you’re planning on coming to a show on the album release tour, grab your tickets and we’ll see you soon.”

River Shook’s on the Road

The news shortly after Shook released their self-titled debut solo album.

With the tour’s dates in Greenville and Nashville canceled, Shook kicked off their tour on June 25 in Memphis. Since then, they’ve made stops in Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and more.

In addition to their solo tour, Shook is opening for Old 97’s on their trek. That run will kick off July 21 in Roswell, New Mexico, and take the singer across the U.S.

A second leg of Shook’s solo tour will kick off in August, with shows planned in Washington D.C., Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more.

Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images