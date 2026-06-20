This Long-Lost “Amusing Piece of Beatles History” Has Just Been Unearthed

On March 19, 1964, the Beatles recorded their debut performance on the British show Top of the Pops, the most popular music-based television show in the country at the time. The Fab Four debuted both sides of their latest single, “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “You Can’t Do That”, a day ahead of its release.

Unfortunately, the BBC had a long-standing practice of erasing archival footage and reusing tapes. As a result, this Beatles’ milestone was lost to time long ago. However, thanks to a British film preservation group, that performance will soon be available to the public for the first time in decades.

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According to a social media post, the organization Film is Fabulous recently took possession of a 35-mm BBC negative of the performance at the recent British Film Collectors’ Convention in Surrey.

The group claims that the family of a deceased former industry professional passed on the priceless artifact. Now, the work begins to restore the footage and return it to the BBC Archives.

“Discussions will also be held with other parts of the corporation to ensure the content is made available to a wide audience,” Film Is Fabulous

The Beatles on ToTPs



Film is Fabulous! is delighted to confirm the 35mm negative presented to John Franklin at the recent film convention in Oxted, contains the The Beatles first appearance on Top of the Tops. pic.twitter.com/hPvOjqPR8u — filmisfabulous (@filmisfabulous) June 18, 2026

‘Top of the Pops’ Was a Longtime British Staple

If successfully restored, this would be the oldest surviving footage of the Beatles on the seminal British program, NME reports.

Describing Top of the Pops in its heyday, one Reddit user , “I’m a kid from the 70s and 80s and it was required viewing then. We all tuned in at 7pm on Thursdays. Every great British band was on there. Mostly miming. Often uncomfortable looking. But it was THE SHOW for U.K. bands. You watch any [documentary] about a U.K. band and they’ll say they thought they’d made it when they got on TOTP.”

The Fab Four recorded their Top of the Pops debut at the BBC’s Television Theatre—since renamed The Shepherd’s Bush Empire—in London.

The band needed four tries to perfect “Can’t Buy Me Love” due to technical errors.

Between takes, fans can see John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr joking and dancing to entertain themselves.

[RELATED: 3 Underrated ‘Top Of The Pops’ Performances That Aren’t Nirvana]

“The other song, ‘You Can’t Do That’, had two takes,” wrote Film is Fabulous. “During the second of these recordings John Lennon pulled a funny face when the camera came in for a ‘close-up’. It’s an amusing piece of Beatle history.”

Featured image by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images