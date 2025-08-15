“This Was Not an Easy Decision”: Bluegrass Mainstays “Stepping Away” From Touring

Showcasing their love not just for country music but bluegrass, the band, Town Mountain, released hits like “Firebound Road” and “Seasons Don’t Change.” First formed in 2005, the group spent the last two decades on the road. Sharing their music and talents all over the country, Town Mountain decided it was time to step away from the road. But before parking their tour bus for the last time, the band promised a farewell show like no other.

Breaking the news on Instagram, Town Mountain thanked fans for their continued support over the years. Producing memorable moments in each town they traveled to, the band wrote, “After two decades on the road and just over 1500 shows together, Town Mountain will be stepping away from touring following our fall run. This was not an easy decision, but it is one we made together with a lot of respect, reflection, and love for what we’ve built.”

Town Mountain Bringing The “Fire And Energy” To Final Performance

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, many thanked them for their contributions to bluegrass. “Love you guys! Congrats on one hell of a run and a graceful farewell. So many fun memories created with the help of Town Mountain. Excited to see what’s next for everyone. Cheers boys!!!” Another person added, “What an amazing run yall! Always enjoy seeing yall and catching up out in the wild!”

As for their final performance, Town Mountain will take the stage at the Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on October 26th. Marking a crucial moment in the band’s history, they added, “These dates mean a lot to us, and we’re bringing the same fire and energy you’ve always come to expect from a Town Mountain show… Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth, we hope you’ll come be part of this run.”

For those who might be on the fence about attending, Town Mountain promised, “These shows will be special. Who knows what the future holds, but thank you for being part of the ride. We are forever grateful.”

Tickets for Town Mountain’s final performance are still available for purchase on the band’s website.

